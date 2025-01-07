WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines, a Washington-based American Airline which is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group (ALK), Tuesday announced the launching of seasonal nonstop flights connecting Anchorage to both Detroit and Sacramento for the first time, while also reinstating nonstop service between Fairbanks and Portland.This summer, Alaska Airlines will launch seasonal nonstop flights from Anchorage to Detroit and Sacramento for the first time in the upcoming summer season, while resuming nonstop service between Fairbanks and Portland.New seasonal nonstop flights: Anchorage to Detroit and Anchorage to Sacramento begin June 14, 2025, bringing Anchorage's total nonstop destinations to its highest number of nonstop destinations from Anchorage, featuring 15 routes, the most ever offered in the summer, including routes to the Lower 48 and Hawaii.The company also resumed its daily non-stop flight services for the Fairbanks to Portland route starting on May 15, 2025.Tuesday, ALK is currently trading at $66.29 or 2.94% higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX