WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Louisiana department of Health reported that a patient who was infected with avian influenza has died, making it the first human death case in the U.S. due to the infection.The deceased individual, aged over 65, was reported to have underlying medical conditions, the department added.The patient contracted bird flu after exposure to a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this case is also the first human case in the U.S. linked to exposure to backyard birds.'As of January 6, 2025, there have been 66 confirmed human cases of H5N1 bird flu in the United States since 2024 and 67 since 2022,' the health agency stated.'Outside the United States, more than 950 cases of H5N1 bird flu have been reported to the World Health Organization; about half of those have resulted in death.'Despite these developments, the CDC maintains that the risk to the general public remains low. It also noted that no human-to-human transmission spread has been identified so far.'Additionally, there are no concerning virologic changes actively spreading in wild birds, poultry, or cows that would raise the risk to human health,' the CDC stated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX