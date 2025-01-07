Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Safety Milestone: Garyville Refinery Celebrates 30 Years of VPP Star Status

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum's Garyville refinery celebrated 30 years of maintaining its OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star status, making it the longest-running VPP Star refinery in the U.S.

The VPP Star status, awarded by OSHA, recognizes exceptional safety practices and highlights the refinery's commitment to a safe work environment.

Nearly 400 employees and contractors attended the milestone celebration, where leaders emphasized teamwork in upholding this achievement while challenging everyone to continue striving for safety excellence.

In 2024, Marathon Petroleum's Garyville refinery marked 30 years of maintaining its prestigious Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star status, awarded by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to facilities that demonstrate exceptional commitment to safety. Achieved for the first time in 1994, the refinery became only the sixth refinery in the nation and the second in Louisiana to earn this honor. Today, it stands as the only refinery in the U.S. to have continuously upheld VPP Star status for this long.

"Thirty years as an OSHA VPP Star site is a significant milestone, and I am honored to celebrate it with our employees and contractors," said Mike Henschen, Senior Vice President of Refining Operations at Marathon Petroleum.

VPP Star status represents the highest level of recognition for exceptional achievements in safety and health management. This accolade is reserved for employers and employees who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to a safe and healthy work environment.

To celebrate this milestone, the Garyville refinery's VPP Committee and Safety Department organized an event attended by nearly 400 employees and contractors in October.

"The hard work and dedication required to maintain this certification is truly a team effort," said Jeremy Beasley, Environmental, Safety & Security Manager at the Garyville refinery. "It involves everyone, from the refinery leadership team to every employee and contractor, all committed to upholding our safety standards."

Many people spoke at the event, including special guest D-D Breaux, the legendary former Head Coach of Louisiana State University's (LSU) Women's Gymnastics. Coach Breaux, who retired after 43 seasons in 2020, drew a strong parallel between the pursuit of excellence during her tenure at LSU, a program that earned the National Championship in 2024, and the refinery's championship-level commitment to safety.

"Just as in gymnastics, where each individual's effort contributes to the overall success of the team, the hard work and dedication of every employee and contractor at the Garyville refinery have been key to maintaining this level of excellence for 30 years," Breaux said.

The Garyville refinery's continued status as a VPP Star is a testament to its dedication to safety and serves as a role model for other organizations striving for similar excellence in workplace safety.



In October, Marathon Petroleum's Garyville refinery celebrated 30 years of maintaining its VPP Star status, making it the longest-running VPP Star refinery in the U.S.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com