Marathon Petroleum Recognized as a Top Company for Women To Work in Transportation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) was named to the Women In Trucking Association's 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation list for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to safety, inclusivity and operational excellence.

MPC fosters a supportive environment for women, offering flexible work arrangements, professional development and advancement opportunities.

MPC offers extensive benefits, including paid maternity and paternity leave, adoption assistance, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans and support from the Women In Trucking partnership.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has once again been recognized as a top workplace, earning a place on the Women In Trucking Association's (WIT) 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation list for the fourth year in a row.

This recognition, announced at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo, highlights MPC's commitment to safety, inclusivity and operational excellence. The award is based on votes from industry professionals and recognizes companies that foster a culture where women can thrive, offering flexible work arrangements, professional development and advancement opportunities.

"MPC truly invests in its people and provides endless opportunities to grow," said Jaki Frantz, Area Manager for MPC's California fleet. "Coming from an engineering background, I've always appreciated how a large, diverse organization like MPC offers so many career paths to explore. With hard work and dedication, you can go almost anywhere, and that makes me proud to be part of a company that rewards initiative and supports development at every stage."

Frantz encourages people to consider a career in trucking.

"The industry offers incredible opportunities for people who are driven, adaptable and ready to take on new challenges," said Frantz. "Don't let traditional perceptions hold you back. Your perspective and leadership are valuable. Build your network, keep learning and approach every opportunity with confidence."

MPC's ongoing recognition by WIT reflects its dedication to building a workplace where women are empowered to succeed and lead.

Benefits of Driving for MPC

In addition to support from the Women In Trucking partnership, four-day work weeks and the opportunity to be home every night, transport drivers at MPC have an extensive benefits package that include:

Up to eight weeks of fully paid parental leave

Adoption assistance

Tuition reimbursement

401k employer match

Company pension plan

(L to R) MPC Transport Operations Supervisor Tracy Glenn, MPC Recruiter Bia Regly, Women in Trucking President and CEO Jennifer Hedrick, MPC HR Business Partner Hunter Cashen, MPC Continuous Improvement Specialist Ashley Jackson

