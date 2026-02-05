Marathon Petroleum: Catching for a Cause Spreads Hope for Kenai's Food Bank and Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Marathon Petroleum

Catching for a Cause participants went fishing on Crescent Lake in Lake Clark National Park.

Key Points

The Catching for a Cause event hosted by Marathon Petroleum's Kenai refinery raised a record $150,000 to support the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank and other local charities.

This donation provides essential funding for the food bank, enabling it to deliver meals to those in need throughout its service area.

The event also benefits a range of community organizations, strengthening education, preserving local heritage and supporting families across the Kenai Peninsula.

In Kenai, Alaska, the fight against hunger is a daily challenge, and one that the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank meets with determination and compassion. This year, the food bank's mission to deliver food to those in need received a powerful boost from the third annual Catching for a Cause event, hosted by Marathon Petroleum's Kenai refinery. The 2025 Catching for a Cause event set a new record in its fundraising history, giving $150,000 for local charities, with the food bank as a primary beneficiary.

"The donation from Catching for a Cause accounts for a substantial portion of our annual budget," said Sean O'Reilly, President of the board. "We are a very small community here in Kenai, and this support means we can continue delivering food by plane, boat, truck, and even dog sled to those in need."

Marathon Petroleum's support helps the food bank provide nutritious meals, stock soup kitchens, and help ensure no neighbor goes hungry - especially during the holidays when demand surges.

Catching for a Cause is more than a fundraiser; it's a celebration of community spirit. Over three days, participants enjoyed guided fishing trips, dinners and networking.

The event also supports a diverse group of local organizations, including:

Kenai Peninsula College Process Tech

Alaska Vocational Technical Center

Alaska Children's Trust

Alaska Oil and Gas Historical Society

Kenai Peninsula Fair

"This broad reach can provide benefits that ripple throughout the community, strengthening education, preserving local heritage and supporting families in need," said Bruce Jackman, Vice President of Refining at the Kenai refinery.

For Kenai, Catching for a Cause is a testament to what's possible when a community comes together to support its own.

"We couldn't be more grateful," said O'Reilly.

