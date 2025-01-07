WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving moderately lower over the two previous sessions, treasuries showed a more significant move to the downside during trading on Tuesday.Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.5 basis points to 4.683 percent.With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its highest closing level in over eight months.The continued weakness among treasuries came as the latest U.S. economic data added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates.The Institute for Supply Management released a report showing its reading on U.S. service sector activity increased by more than expected in the month of December.The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 54.1 in December from 52.1 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to rise to 53.3.The report also said the prices index surged to 64.4 in December from 58.2 in November, climbing above 60 for the first time since January 2024. The sharp increase by the index has led to worries services inflation will remain sticky.A separate report released by the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of November.Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank, noted today's data 'bolster the view that the Fed will cut rates slower this year than expected before the election.'Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data along with the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting,Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX