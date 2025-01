TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Wednesday see November numbers for current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, the current account surplus was $9.78 billion.Japan will see December results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 36.6 - up from 36.4 in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX