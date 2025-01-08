Mercedes-Benz's stock experienced downward pressure as the Stuttgart-based automaker signals a potential revision of its profitability targets. The company's shares declined to €54.23, reflecting growing investor concerns about the sustainability of its ambitious 14% return target under optimal market conditions. The adjustment suggests a more conservative outlook, with projected profitability ranging between 8% and 10% under challenging market scenarios. This development comes amid broader market challenges, with the company reporting significant financial headwinds including a 7.18% decrease in revenue to €34.53 billion and a substantial reduction in earnings per share from €3.44 to €1.66.

Market Outlook and Analyst Perspective

Despite current market turbulence, financial analysts maintain a relatively optimistic stance on Mercedes-Benz's future performance. The consensus target price stands at €69.05 per share, suggesting considerable upside potential from current levels. This optimism is partially supported by the stock's historical performance, with analysts noting the significant gap between the current share price and its 52-week high of €77.45. The company's projected dividend of €4.38 per share for the current year adds another dimension to investor considerations.

