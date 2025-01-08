WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCL Corporation Ltd. (NCLC), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), announced that it has priced $1.800 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% senior notes due 2032, which were offered in a private offering.The offering of the Notes is expected to close on January 22, 2025.The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem $1.20 billion aggregate principal amount of the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 and $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, together with any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, and to pay any related transaction premiums, fees and expenses. The redemption of the 2026 Senior Notes and the 2028 Senior Secured Notes will be conditioned upon the consummation of the Notes Offering.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX