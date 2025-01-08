SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its fourth-quarter operating profit will increase about 130.50 percent from last year. The company also projects quarterly sales will increase 10.65 percent.The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 6.50 trillion Korean won in the fourth-quarter, compared to 2.82 trillion won last year. While it reported operating profit of about 9.18 trillion won in the third-quarter.The company also expects fourth-quarter consolidated sales of about 75.00 trillion won compared to 67.78 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 79.10 trillion won in the third-quarter.Fourth-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX