Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Contract/Partnership
Zurich, January 8, 2025
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) and Genesis Products today announce a long-term supply contract for Gurit's Kerdyn PET structural foam core. The contract allows for exclusive supply of Kerdyn PET to Genesis Products for the use in office and commercial interior applications in the North American region. This agreement is projected to generate a high single-digit million CHF in sales within two years.
Kerdyn PET is a high performing, low-carbon footprint alternative core for office screen and work surface applications where low weight and improved health & safety is required. Made from up to 100% recycled PET, sourced mostly from post-consumer plastic bottles, it can be thermoformed and easily machined, aligning with Genesis Products' reputation of delivering trend-forward solutions that elevate environments.
"As a supplier to office furniture OEMs, we are always looking for new ways to bring value to our customers through materials expertise and innovation. We are thrilled this partnership with Gurit, a leading supplier of advanced materials, brings together the benefits of Kerdyn PET and our manufacturing process to deliver high-quality components that help customers offset carbon and remove materials like fiberglass from the workplace," says AJ Balthes, VP of Product Development, Genesis Products.
"We are excited to supply new lightweight, low footprint materials to Genesis Products, an established and trusted supplier of laminated panels and custom molded solutions. This agreement is a significant step in the strengthening of our multi-market strategy," says Lance Hill, General Manager, Gurit Marine & Industrial Business Unit.
Kerdyn PET will be supplied exclusively to Genesis Products for use in office and commercial interior applications in North America; however, it will also be available for integration into their projects in other sectors such as recreational vehicles and residential or commercial cabinets and closets.
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
