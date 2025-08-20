Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Zurich, August 20, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales for the first half of 2025 at CHF 164.7 million, marking a decrease of -20.1% at constant exchange rates or -22.9% in reported CHF compared to the same period in 2024. Gurit reached an adjusted operating profit of CHF 9.3 million with an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.7%. This compares to CHF 11.6 million or 5.4% in the first half of the prior year. The performance of Wind Materials was mainly improved by the planned exit of the carbon fiber pultrusion business, whereas Marine and Industrial was impacted by an overall wait and see attitude of customers caused by the US tariff discussions. Following the completion of its restructuring and ongoing new markets development efforts, Gurit remains confident about the success of its currently undergoing strategic realignment and achieving a full-year adjusted operating profit margin similar to the 2024 levels.
Gurit successfully completed its restructuring efforts in the first half of 2025, resulting in a leaner and more focused organization. This strategic realignment, initiated in 2024 in response to Wind market volatility, has led to operational improvements, cost reductions, and a more resilient structure. The transformation plan supports Gurit's multi-market strategy and positions the company for continued progress.
Restructuring
Strategic Realignment
Supply Chain
By far the largest influence of this unstable tariff's situation has been the indirect impact, i.e. customers lowering orders as they needed or plan to relocate some of their production. Gurit has seen capital investment decisions postponed due to the uncertainty. Gurit estimates that this had a high single-digit impact both on the Marine and Industrial sales and on the Wind Manufacturing Solutions sales, with the corresponding profit decrease. The direct impact should continue to be limited in the second half of the year. The indirect impact will improve as customers have completed supply chains adjustments.
Sustainability and Corporate Governance
For 2025, Gurit expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit margin similar to the 2024 level and expects net sales to be around CHF 300 million. Importantly, with the completion of the strategic realignment actions, the cost benefits should continue to materialize later in the second half of the year, supporting overall profitability.
Due to proactive repositioning, Gurit remains confident in its long-term outlook for mid-single-digit growth in its Wind business and high-single-digit growth in its non-Wind businesses. The company also reaffirms its mid-term target of achieving a 10% operating profit margin.
Online Publication of Half-Year Results and Media/Analyst Online Conference
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2186106
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2186106 20-Aug-2025 CET/CEST