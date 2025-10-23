Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Zurich, October 23, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales for the first nine months of 2025 at CHF 239.9 million, marking a decrease of -20.3% at constant exchange rates or -23.9% in reported CHF compared to the same period in 2024. Third-quarter sales were affected by planned strategic business exits and an overall wait-and-see attitude regarding US tariffs: these impacts had been anticipated in the annual guidance, which is reaffirmed. The company remains fully confident in the strategic redirection initiated in 2024.
Wind Materials achieved net sales of CHF 149.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decrease of -26.0% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2024, mainly as a result of the planned exit from the carbon fiber pultrusion business and a more selective approach among customers. Sales in the third quarter were higher than anticipated, primarily due to core materials and glass pultruded products. Gurit continues to strengthen relationships with key Western Wind customers and is actively finalizing long-term agreements, in order to ensure stable and sustained long-term growth.
