GURIT ANNOUNCES NET SALES OF CHF 239.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025 AND CONFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE



23-Oct-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Zurich, October 23, 2025 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales for the first nine months of 2025 at CHF 239.9 million, marking a decrease of -20.3% at constant exchange rates or -23.9% in reported CHF compared to the same period in 2024. Third-quarter sales were affected by planned strategic business exits and an overall wait-and-see attitude regarding US tariffs: these impacts had been anticipated in the annual guidance, which is reaffirmed. The company remains fully confident in the strategic redirection initiated in 2024. Wind Materials achieved net sales of CHF 149.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decrease of -26.0% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2024, mainly as a result of the planned exit from the carbon fiber pultrusion business and a more selective approach among customers. Sales in the third quarter were higher than anticipated, primarily due to core materials and glass pultruded products. Gurit continues to strengthen relationships with key Western Wind customers and is actively finalizing long-term agreements, in order to ensure stable and sustained long-term growth.



Manufacturing Solutions reported net sales of CHF 24.5 million for the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decline of -6.6% at constant exchange rates compared to the first nine months of the previous year. While sales continue to be moderately impacted by tariff-related uncertainty, several Wind customers firmed up investment decisions, driving Q3 results ahead of the first half of the year. Net sales are expected to increase further in the fourth quarter.



Marine and Industrial achieved net sales of CHF 66.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. This represents a decrease of -9.6% at constant exchange rates compared to the previous-year period. Sales in the third quarter were lower than foreseen, with a subdued marine market, and restrained investment decisions in Industrial markets. While uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs had an outsized impact earlier in the period, Gurit has since seen this issue stabilize in the U.S., providing a more favorable environment. Gurit is strongly growing in the attractive subsea sector, as underscored by a multi-year contract announced in early September with potential for further expansion into additional regions with favorable dynamics. The company is confident and optimistic about the significant opportunities that it is pursuing in the Marine and Industrial segments. NET SALES BY SEGMENTS SEPTEMBER YTD in mCHF 2025 2024 Change in reported CHF Change @ constant 2024 rates Wind Materials* 149.1 210.7 -29.2% -26.0% Manufacturing Solutions 24.5 27.8 -11.8% -6.6% Marine and Industrial 66.4 76.7 -13.3% -9.6% Elimination -0.2 -0.2 Total Group 239.9 315.1 -23.9% -20.3% * thereof discontinued operations mCHF 25.6m (Sept. YTD 2024: CHF 77.8m)



Outlook

Gurit continues to proactively advance its multi-market strategy and remains well positioned to capitalize on attractive opportunities within targeted Wind and non-Wind businesses. The company reiterates its full-year 2025 guidance. Gurit expects net sales to be around CHF 300 million and to achieve an adjusted operating profit margin in line with the 2024 level. Next Publications

Gurit will report its preliminary and unaudited 2025 net sales results on January 23, 2026, at 07:00 a.m. CET. All events will be published on Gurit's website under the following link: https://www.gurit.com/financial-calendar/ . About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

