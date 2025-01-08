4basebio Plc - Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

08 January 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

8 January 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large-scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces the appointment of Mr. Gabe Longoria as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO") of the Company.

The appointment follows the completion of the £40 million investment announced on 12 November 2024, which marked a key milestone in the Company's journey to deliver scalable, high-quality synthetic DNA solutions to the global market, addressing critical needs in the gene therapy and mRNA vaccine sectors. Gabe's expertise in scaling commercial operations will play a crucial role in ensuring the Company's synthetic DNA products reach their full market potential and the Company is well-positioned to deliver on its growth and commercialisation goals in 2025 and beyond.

Gabe joins 4basebio following a successful tenure as Chief Commercial Officer at Astrea Bioseparations Ltd ("Astrea"). During his leadership, the company achieved exceptional financial growth, doubling revenues over a three-year period and expanding its market share globally. His strategic approach to scaling operations and fostering key partnerships solidified Astrea's position as a leader in biopharmaceutical manufacturing solutions. Gabe has over two decades of commercial leadership in the life sciences sector and expertise in driving revenue growth, market expansion, and strategic partnerships for companies.

Commenting on his new role, Gabe Longoria said: "I am incredibly excited to join 4basebio at such a transformative stage in its journey. The Company's groundbreaking synthetic DNA technology has the potential to revolutionize the gene therapy and vaccine industries, and I am eager to help bring these innovative products to a global audience. Leveraging my experience in driving growth and building strong commercial teams, I look forward to contributing to 4basebio's mission of advancing human health through cutting-edge biotechnologies."

CEO of 4basebio, Heikki Lanckriet, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Gabe Longoria to the 4basebio leadership team. His proven track record of driving commercial success, coupled with his deep understanding of the life sciences industry, makes him the perfect fit to lead our commercial strategy. As we focus on capitalizing on our recent £40 million investment, Gabe's leadership will be invaluable in accelerating our efforts to bring our synthetic DNA products to market and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders."

Enquiries

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Joint Broker RBC Capital Markets Rupert Walford / Max Avison / Kathryn Deegan +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the Directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.