BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and retail sales from Germany and economic sentiment from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders and retail sales for November. Economists forecast factory orders to fall 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 1.5 percent decrease in October. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.5 percent, following a 1.5 percent decline in the previous month.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is seen at 89 in December, down from 90 in November.In the meantime, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France.At 5.00 am ET, EU releases Eurozone monthly economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 95.6 in December from 95.8 in the prior month.Eurostat publishes Eurozone producer prices data at 5.00. Producer prices are expected to fall 1.2 percent annually after easing 3.2 percent in October.