AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer spending increased for the fifth straight month in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.Household consumption rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in November, the same pace as in October.In November, consumers purchased 2.3 percent more durable goods, especially electrical appliances and cars.Households consumed 0.6 percent more services, led by more demand for transport and communication, recreation, and cultural services.According to the CBS Consumption Radar of December, the circumstances for consumption were less favorable than in November as producers were more negative about the development of their workforce.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX