LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, unveiled its latest humanoid robot, Melody, at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show ("CES"). Melody is an open-source robot designed with upgraded features to improve functionality, adaptability, and user experience. By incorporating advanced motor technology, Melody enhances movement fluidity, modularity, and interaction, making her a versatile option for a variety of applications.

Melody is powered by upgraded P-Series servo motors from Dynamixel, which deliver smoother, more fluid, and humanlike movements, providing a more natural range of motion. She is also designed to disassemble easily, simplifying travel and allowing her to be packed into suitcases for air travel between locations.

Key Features of Melody:

Eye Tracking and Object Recognition : Equipped with advanced vision systems and micro-cameras embedded in her eyes, Melody can track movement, maintain eye contact, and identify objects, enabling more meaningful interactions. This functionality is demonstrated at CES, where visitors can make eye contact with Melody and view their image on a remote monitor displaying what Melody is seeing and processing.

: Equipped with advanced vision systems and micro-cameras embedded in her eyes, Melody can track movement, maintain eye contact, and identify objects, enabling more meaningful interactions. This functionality is demonstrated at CES, where visitors can make eye contact with Melody and view their image on a remote monitor displaying what Melody is seeing and processing. Interchangeable Modular Body Parts : Melody's design incorporates Realbotix's patented modular system, which supports customization and maintenance by enabling users to replace body components as needed. This enhances flexibility and longevity, allowing the Melody platform to transform into different characters while using the same robotic base.

: Melody's design incorporates Realbotix's patented modular system, which supports customization and maintenance by enabling users to replace body components as needed. This enhances flexibility and longevity, allowing the Melody platform to transform into different characters while using the same robotic base. Advanced Body Mobility : Melody's enhanced range of motion allows for more humanlike physical gestures and movements, enabling her to interact in ways that feel lifelike. This is achieved through the integration of smaller servo motors with improved operability.

: Melody's enhanced range of motion allows for more humanlike physical gestures and movements, enabling her to interact in ways that feel lifelike. This is achieved through the integration of smaller servo motors with improved operability. Open-Source Operability: Melody is built on an open-source platform that allows integration with Realbotix's proprietary companionship AI platform or third-party AI platforms, such as ChatGPT. This creates additional versatility for Realbotix hardware, enabling compatibility with thousands of AI platforms being developed globally.

"Melody was created with the intention of having robots that are easy to travel with and modify for various forms of personal interaction," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Her modular design and advanced features provide a practical and accessible platform for diverse applications. In addition, the hardware is open-source, allowing our robots to interact with various AI platforms when required."

Melody's combination of mobility, customization, and interaction technology makes her suitable for industries requiring personal interaction with humans, such as education, research, healthcare, and entertainment. Her open-source capabilities also make her an accessible platform for brands and businesses to integrate seamlessly into their operations, enabling customized solutions aligned with their specific goals.

For media outlets interested in featuring Melody on their networks, contact us at contact@realbotix.ai.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, humanoids with AI integration that improve the human experience through connection, learning and play. Manufactured in the USA, Realbotix has a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology.

Realbotix sells humanoid products with embedded AI to enable human-like social interactions and intimate connections with humans. Our integration of hardware and AI software results in the most human looking full-sized robots on this planet. We achieve this through patented technologies that deliver human-like appearance and movements. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Visit Realbotix.AI our corporate website or Realbotix.com our sales websites to learn more about our products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

