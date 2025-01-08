BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation increased marginally at the end of the year, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.Consumer prices rose 3.9 percent yearly in December, faster than the 3.7 percent gain in November.The increase in inflation was largely driven by a 5.4 percent rise in costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages. Transport costs were 3.2 more expensive compared to last year.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December, in contrast to a 0.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.During the year 2024, the overall consumer price index rose 3.5 percent compared to a 9.2 percent surge in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX