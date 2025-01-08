WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SGS SA (SGSOY), a Testing, Inspection, and Certification company, Wednesday announced the acquisition of Aster Global Environmental Solutions, Inc. The company has not disclosed the financial details of the deal.The acquisition aligns with SGS's Strategy 27, helping the company capitalize on its unique strengths. It positions SGS to effectively address the major trends driving growth in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry.Aster Global, which was founded in 2019, expands SGS's greenhouse gas services both in North America and worldwide, bringing key accreditations and expertise in the field. The acquisition also adds 25 skilled employees to SGS.On Tuesday, SGSOY had closed 0.30% less at $10.08.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX