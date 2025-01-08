LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), a life-saving technology company, Wednesday announced that Carole Cran has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer designate with immediate effect.Cran will succeed CFO Steve Gunning on April 1. Gunning has informed the Board of his decision to retire, and will continue as CFO until March 31.Cran was most recently CFO of Forth Ports Limited. She had previously worked at Aggreko plc as CFO.She has been an independent non-executive director since 2016 and also served as Chair of the Audit Committee.Sharmila Nebhrajani OBE, a non-executive director, has immediately taken over as Chair of the Audit Committee, succeeding Cran.Tuesday, HLMA.L had closed 1.55% higher at 2745 pence.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX