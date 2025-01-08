EDF Renewables and Enbridge have launched the 577 MW Fox Squirrel Solar project in Ohio. It provides renewable energy to Amazon as the US state's largest operational solar farm. From pv magazine USA The 577 MW Fox Squirrel Solar project in Ohio is now fully operational, delivering full generational capacity to Amazon. Fox Squirrel Solar is owned in a 50-50 partnership between EDF Renewables and Enbridge. The solar farm consists of 1. 4 million Canadian solar modules on Array trackers, along with 159 SMA inverters. The project is spread across approximately 3,444 acres in Madison County, Ohio. ...

