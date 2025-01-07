Anzeige
WKN: A3DWPU | ISIN: US91381U2006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1,6741,77011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 22:12 Uhr
21 Leser
Unity Biotechnology, Inc.: UNITY Biotechnology Reports Granting of New Employment Inducement Award

Finanznachrichten News

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. ("UNITY") [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that on January 6, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") granted a stock-based award to a new employee, Federico Grossi, UNITY's Chief Medical Officer, covering options to purchase 150,000 shares of UNITY common stock. The stock-based award was granted pursuant to the UNITY 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Board in March 2020 to provide for grants to newly hired employees as a material inducement for them to commence employment with UNITY in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Rule 5635(c)(4).

About UNITY
UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Inizio Evoke Comms
Katherine Smith
katherine.smith@inizioevoke.com

Investor Contact
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
