HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade surplus decreased markedly in November from a year ago amid a slump in exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.The trade surplus declined EUR 45.0 million in November from EUR 1.6 billion in the same month last year.Exports tumbled 24.5 percent year-on-year in November, and imports dropped by 6.6 percent.The large drop in the change in total exports was partly due to the EUR 1.9 billion cruise ship exports in November 2023 of the comparison year, the agency said.Shipments to the EU countries dipped by 6.4 percent in November, and imports from those countries slid by 5.8 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU plunged 43.1 percent, and imports from those countries fell by 13.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX