Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Rio Tintos Muster: Erst die Investition, dann die Milliarden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DG
Frankfurt
08.01.25
08:17 Uhr
0,289 Euro
-0,057
-16,47 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3710,38211:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dustin Group AB: Q1: Challenging quarter with focus on adaptation and efficiency measures

Finanznachrichten News

First quarter

• Net sales amounted to SEK 4,782 million (5,793).

• Organic sales growth was -16.2 per cent (-16.2), of which SMB accounted for -8.2 per cent (-9.3) and LCP for -19.5 per cent (-18.8).

• The gross margin amounted to 14.3 per cent (15.3).

• Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 21 million (192), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 0.4 per cent (3.3).

• EBIT totalled SEK -52 million (129), including items affecting comparability of SEK -10 million (-17).

• Loss for the quarter was SEK -78 million (33).

• Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK -0.17 (0.15).

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -42 million (250).

• At the end of the period, net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA over the past 12-month period was 5.4 (4.6).

"Performance in the first quarter of the financial year was in line with our earnings update provided at the end of November. Sales were negatively affected by a continued cautious market trend and initial challenges in the implementation of our shared IT platform in Benelux. Low volumes combined with a lower gross margin had a negative impact on earnings. Implementation of the new organisation and cost-saving measures are proceeding as planned. This will ensure a gradual reduction in the cost base and increased operational efficiency, with a full annual impact of SEK 150-200 million", says Johan Karlsson, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on January 8, 2025.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2023/24 amounted to approximately SEK 21.5 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has approximately 2,300 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.