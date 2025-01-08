Dustin Group AB: Q1: Challenging quarter with focus on adaptation and efficiency measures

First quarter

• Net sales amounted to SEK 4,782 million (5,793).

• Organic sales growth was -16.2 per cent (-16.2), of which SMB accounted for -8.2 per cent (-9.3) and LCP for -19.5 per cent (-18.8).

• The gross margin amounted to 14.3 per cent (15.3).

• Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 21 million (192), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 0.4 per cent (3.3).

• EBIT totalled SEK -52 million (129), including items affecting comparability of SEK -10 million (-17).

• Loss for the quarter was SEK -78 million (33).

• Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK -0.17 (0.15).

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -42 million (250).

• At the end of the period, net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA over the past 12-month period was 5.4 (4.6).

"Performance in the first quarter of the financial year was in line with our earnings update provided at the end of November. Sales were negatively affected by a continued cautious market trend and initial challenges in the implementation of our shared IT platform in Benelux. Low volumes combined with a lower gross margin had a negative impact on earnings. Implementation of the new organisation and cost-saving measures are proceeding as planned. This will ensure a gradual reduction in the cost base and increased operational efficiency, with a full annual impact of SEK 150-200 million", says Johan Karlsson, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on January 8, 2025.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2023/24 amounted to approximately SEK 21.5 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has approximately 2,300 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.