WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A state of emergency has been declared in Los Angeles as huge wildfires ripped through its suburbs.The wildfires, which are spreading at a speed of around 100 acres in an hour, has so far burned more than 2,900 acres of vegetation, reports say.California state Fire department's chief Kristin Crowley issued an evacuation order urging more than 30,000 people to leave the risky areas, as two more raging fires are heading to north-west Los Angeles.Tens of thousands of people are abandoning their homes and cars, heeding to evacuation orders as a fast-growing blaze destroys homes in the Pacific Palisades.The Los Angeles County Fire Department said on X that winds gusting up to 60 mph are expected to continue through Thursday.The Hurst fire, which broke out at around 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday north of San Fernando, is 'spreading rapidly under high winds, creating dangerous conditions for nearby communities,' according to CAL Fire.Another fire has erupted in Los Angeles County, the Eaton fire in Altadena.The fire has disrupted power supply in tens of thousands of homes and buildings in the county.Los Angeles officials have warned that the situation is going to worsen as 'tornado-like' winds will make the task of the firefighters battling the wildfires very difficult, and the flames is to spread fast.The California state fire department has set up evacuation centers at El Camino Real Charter High School, Pasadena Convention Center and Westwood Recreation Center.Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he and his team are in touch with state and local officials, and offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the Pacific Palisades fire.Earlier, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX