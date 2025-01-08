PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence worsened further in December to the lowest level in one year, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.The consumer sentiment index dropped to 89 in December from 90 in the previous month. A similar score was last seen in December 2023. Further, the index remained well below its long-term average of 100.The index measuring consumers' outlook regarding their financial situation worsened to -14.0 in December from -13.0 a month ago. The sub-index for the past financial situation of households remained negative and steady at -23.0.The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases showed a stagnant change, with the corresponding index staying at -30.Consumers were more pessimistic about the future general economic situation in the country. The corresponding index worsened to -57 from -53, and the indicator for the past financial situation also dropped to -72 from -69 in the previous month.Households' opinion regarding their future savings capacity improved in December as the relevant index increased from 11 to 12.Consumers' fears about unemployment increased notably as the corresponding balance climbed to 53 in December from 43.The share of households that believe that prices will increase over the coming twelve months rose further in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX