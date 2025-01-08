Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3VB | ISIN: US0554742090 | Ticker-Symbol: 50C0
Frankfurt
08.01.25
08:08 Uhr
2,540 Euro
-0,060
-2,31 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BIT MINING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIT MINING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4802,64012:59
2,4802,64012:49
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 11:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIT Mining Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on January 7, 2025.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company passed the resolution increasing the authorised share capital of the Company to US$440,000 divided into 8,399,935,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each, 65,000 Class A Preference Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each, and 400,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each, by the creation of 6,800,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of a nominal or par value of US$0.00005 each.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company with operations in cryptocurrency mining, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The Company is strategically creating long-term value across the industry with its cryptocurrency ecosystem. Anchored by its cost-efficient data centers that strengthen its profitability with steady cash flow, the Company also conducts self-mining operations that enhance its marketplace resilience by leveraging self-developed and purchased mining machines to seamlessly adapt to dynamic cryptocurrency pricing. The Company also owns 7-nanometer BTC chips and has strong capabilities in the development of LTC/ DOGE miners and ETC miners.

For more information:

BIT Mining Limited
[email protected]
Ir.btcm.group
www.btcm.group

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BIT Mining Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.