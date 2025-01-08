BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices decline moderated in November amid a slowdown in the fall of energy costs, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.Producer prices registered an annual fall of 1.2 percent after a 3.3 percent decrease in October. Further, this was the weakest drop since May 2023.Among major components of producer prices, energy posted the biggest annual fall of 5.3 percent but was slower than the 11.2 percent slump in the prior month. Prices of intermediate goods dropped 0.3 percent.Meanwhile, capital goods and non-durable consumer goods prices grew 1.3 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Durable consumer goods moved up 0.6 percent.Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent.On a monthly basis, the producer price index climbed 1.6 percent, following a 0.4 percent rebound in October. Economists had also forecast a 1.5 percent increase.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX