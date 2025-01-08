WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Internet-connected devices manufactured in the United States will be required to display a cyber-security label, known as the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark.Tuesday, the White House announced the launch of the Cyber Trust Mark, completing public notice and input over the last 18 months.During that time, FCC Commissioners decided in a bipartisan and unanimous vote to authorize the program and adopt final rules, as well as the trademarked, distinct shield logo that will be applied to products certified for the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark label. In December, the FCC announced the conditional approval of 11 companies as Cybersecurity Label Administrators and the conditional selection of UL Solutions as the Lead Administrator.Voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless interconnected smart products, administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will help Americans make more informed decisions about the cybersecurity of products they buy - from baby monitors to security systems.Americans have many smart wireless interconnected devices in their homes, from baby monitors to home security cameras to voice-activated assistants. But the users are worried about the rise of criminals remotely hacking into home security systems to unlock doors, or malicious attackers tapping into insecure home cameras to illicitly record conversations. The White House said it launched this unique label to educate American consumers and give them an easy way to assess the cybersecurity of such products, as well as incentivize companies to produce more cybersecure devise, much as EnergyStar labels did for energy efficiency. Major electronics, appliance, and consumer product manufacturers, as well as retailers and trade associations have been working to increase cybersecurity for the products they sell. The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program allows them to test products against established cybersecurity criteria from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology via compliance testing by accredited labs, and earn the Cyber Trust Mark label.Leading companies, including Best Buy and Amazon, and Consumer Reports have expressed their support and offered to help educate consumers about the new Cyber Trust Mark label.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX