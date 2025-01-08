NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - The general government surplus of Cyprus for the January to November period grew from the same period a year ago on the back of revenue growth, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The general government surplus for the 11 months rose to EUR 1.421 billion from EUR 709.9 million in the same period of 2023.The surplus was 4.2 percent of GDP versus 2.3 percent a year ago.Total revenue grew by EUR 809.8 million or 6.7 precent year-on-year to EUR 12.845 billion. Expenditure for the 11-month period grew by EUR 8.9 million or 0.9 percent to EUR 11.424 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX