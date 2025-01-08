Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport AG demonstrates strong market momentum as its stock price climbs to €58.20, marking a 0.87 percent increase. This positive trajectory is further reinforced by Goldman Sachs' revised outlook, which has elevated its target price for Fraport shares from €87 to €90, maintaining its buy recommendation. The company's robust market position is reflected in its €5.4 billion market capitalization and an attractive projected price-earnings ratio of 11.42 for 2025, while its year-to-date performance shows an impressive 8.81 percent gain.

Financial Reporting Schedule

To maintain transparency with investors, Fraport has announced its comprehensive financial reporting calendar for 2025. The schedule begins with the annual and consolidated financial reports on March 18, followed by quarterly statements on May 13 and November 11, with the half-year report scheduled for August 5. These reports will be made available in both German and English through the company's investor relations portal, providing detailed insights into the airport operator's business development.

Ad

Fresh Fraport information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Fraport analysis...