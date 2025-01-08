BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in November, though marginally, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5.3 percent in November from 5.4 percent in October.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.The number of unemployed persons fell to 435,618 in November from 441,088 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 449,355.In November, the unemployment rate for adults aged 25 to 74 stood at 4.0 percent compared to 4.1 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX