Rheinmetall's stock demonstrated remarkable strength in recent trading, climbing 4.9% to reach €647.00 on XETRA, drawing ever closer to its historic peak of €663.80. This impressive performance follows the company's stellar quarterly results, where profits jumped 32% to €3.11 per share, accompanied by a substantial revenue increase of nearly 40% to €2.45 billion. The upward momentum appears fueled by recent NATO policy discussions, suggesting member states should significantly increase their defense spending beyond the current 2% GDP target to 5%, creating favorable market conditions for the Düsseldorf-based defense contractor.

Analyst Outlook Remains Bullish

Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Rheinmetall's growth trajectory, setting an average price target of €698.25, indicating significant upside potential. The company's strong financial position is further reflected in its dividend prospects, with expectations of a €7.71 per share payout for the current year, marking a substantial increase from the previous year's €5.70 distribution.

