Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FSE: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, today announced a strategic reselling partnership with Code4Cybersecurity LLC ("Code4"). Code4 will offer Sekur's suite of Swiss-hosted Internet privacy and secure communications solutions, including SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, to its network of Corporate entities, HNWIs network and VIPs in the entertainment industry looking for privacy and security in their communications.

This partnership aligns with Sekur's strategy to broaden the distribution of its Swiss-based privacy solutions through value-added B2B partners and Cybersecurity professionals, ensuring increased accessibility for businesses and individuals seeking robust cybersecurity and privacy tools. Sekur's platform is designed to protect individuals and companies from cyber threats and privacy breaches, catering to a high-demand market with a unique value proposition in Swiss-hosted data privacy and off grid hosting outside of the big tech cloud services.

Sekur is launching 2 packages for Code4, the PRIVACY package for US$25/month or US$275/year and the PRIVACY+ package for US$65/month. All packages come automatically with all 3 Sekur solutions as a bundle.

Code4's CEO Raffi Pamboukian commented on the partnership stating "Illegal mass surveillance programs represent a significant infringement on individual privacy. These programs typically involve the indiscriminate collection of data from vast numbers of people, including phone calls, emails, text messages, and online activities. The global nature of the Internet means that these programs often extend beyond national borders. That is why we chose to work with Sekur. With its Swiss hosted solutions hosted outside of big tech data miners, Sekur is a revolutionary game changer in the world of privacy, security and anonymity. Sekur's beliefs align perfectly with what we stand for at Code4Cybersecurity. And we are very excited for the coming joint projects and collaborations in 2025. We intent to implement our privacy software and expertise in all businesses to help them acquire a secure form of communication and data privacy, security and integrity.

CEO Statement

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Code4Cybersecurity, one of the leading cyber companies in the United States. Cybersecurity professionals understand the value proposition Sekur is bringing to the table when it comes to Internet privacy and secure communications. We look forward to a very prosperous 2025 with Code4Cybersecurity, and look forward to more cyber professionals partnering with us."

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect businesses and individuals from cyber threats and unauthorized access to their emails, chats and Internet browsing. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: www.sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: www.sekurprivatedata.com

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com

Follow Sekur on X @sekurprivate

Follow us on LinkedIn LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

