TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Seiko Epson Corp. (SEKEF.PK) launched the TM-T20IV Thermal Receipt Printer, tailored to meet the needs of contemporary point of sale or POS environments, of both traditional PC-POS and mobile POS systems.The TM-T20IV features various connectivity options, including built-in USB with Serial, and USB with Serial and Ethernet. It can print at speeds of up to 250 mm per second and includes paper-saving capabilities that reduce use by up to 30%.Epson plans to make this product available through authorized channel partners in the first quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX