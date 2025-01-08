IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), a clean energy and industrial gas solution company, Wednesday announced the signing of a global master goods and services agreement with Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM). The financial terms were not disclosed.The agreement highlights the supply of cold boxes and Chart's proprietary IPSMR process technology to support ExxonMobil's projects worldwide. It covers the supply of LNG equipment, technology, and services.In the pre-market trading, GTLS is 1.01% higher at $201.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.XOM is 0.54% less at $108.16 in the pre-market trading.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX