DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased for the first time in five months in December, though marginally, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.2 percent in December, up from 4.1 percent in November. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.6 percent.The number of unemployed rose to 121,700 in December from 120,300 in October. A year ago, it was 125,600.Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 11.6 percent from 11.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX