WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Wednesday announced realignment of its wholesale business into two product-centered divisions, Conventional Grocery Products and Natural, Organic, Specialty & Fresh Products.The company added that these two divisions will have separate dedicated sales teams, and will be supported by experts in respective fields.Louis Martin, current President of Wholesale, will become President of Conventional Grocery Products and UNFI Chief Commercial Officer. Mark Bushway, current Chief Supply Chain Officer, will become President of Natural, Organic, Specialty & Fresh Products and UNFI Chief Supply Chain Officer.'This realignment is another step in the execution of our plan to add value and improve efficiency and effectiveness for our customers and suppliers. By empowering our commercial teams to provide a more customized product and service-centered experience, we intend to help our customers and suppliers differentiate, compete, and grow profitably through a more responsive, efficient, and effective operating model.' said Sandy Douglas, UNFI CEO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX