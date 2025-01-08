PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit narrowed to a four-month low in November as exports growth outpaced the increase in imports, data from the customs office showed on Wednesday.The trade shortfall fell to EUR 7.1 billion in November from EUR 7.5 billion in October. The deficit was expected to fall to EUR 7.0 billion.Exports registered a monthly growth of 2.9 percent in November. At the same time, imports rose 1.8 percent.Data from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit narrowed to EUR 1.7 billion in November from EUR 1.9 billion in October.The deficit on trade in goods fell to EUR 5.2 billion, and the surplus on trade in services dropped slightly to EUR 3.4 billion.On a cumulative basis over last twelve months, the current account deficit fell to EUR 6.5 billion in November from a deficit of EUR 32.9 billion a year earlier, mostly due to a lower energy bill, the central bank said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX