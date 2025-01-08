CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Indications of a resilient U.S. economy and fading hopes of a dovish Fed stance weighed on market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Uncertainty surrounding the tariff policy to be introduced by the new U.S. administration added to the market's nervousness. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday also swayed world market sentiment.Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading on a negative note. Mixed sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.The Dollar Index surged. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices rallied amidst a dip in supply and a firmer outlook on demand. A larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. also boosted sentiment. Gold edged down. Cryptocurrencies lost heavily and Bitcoin touched a low of $94.5k.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,518.60, down 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,904.90, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 20,337.51, down 0.06% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,228.24, down 0.21% France's CAC 40 at 7,434.33, down 0.73% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,995.25, down 0.33% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,970.50, down 0.27% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,349.10, up 0.77% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,230.17, up 0.02% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,279.84, down 0.86%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0292, down 0.47% GBP/USD at 1.2363, down 0.91% USD/JPY at 158.40, up 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.6200, down 0.48% USD/CAD at 1.4392, up 0.15% Dollar Index at 109.22, up 0.63%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.698%, up 0.28% Germany at 2.5040%, up 0.72% France at 3.327%, up 0.67% U.K. at 4.8110%, up 2.65% Japan at 1.177%, up 0.26%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $77.20, up 0.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $74.57, up 0.43%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,662.86, down 0.10%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,893.32, down 5.60% Ethereum at $3,346.01, down 7.81% XRP at $2.31, down 4.51% BNB at $694.75, down 4.05% Solana at $195.28, down 8.58%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX