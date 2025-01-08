MALTA (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Malta was unchanged in November from the previous month and was lower than a year ago, preliminary data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.0 percent, unchanged from October. In September, the rate was 3.1 percent.In November 2023, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.The number of unemployed decreased by 1.2 percentage points from the previous month to 9,824 persons.The youth unemployment rate that applies to persons aged 15 to 24 years climbed to 10.7 percent from 10.6 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX