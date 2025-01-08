Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (OTCQB: QIMCF) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. ("DiagnaMed" ) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a leading innovator in hydrogen production technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. This partnership will deploy DiagnaMed's pioneering technology, designed to accelerate the extraction of natural clean hydrogen, at QIMC's Ville Marie Hydrogen Project in Québec. In exchange, for the collaboration, QIMC will receive 2,000,000 shares of DMED.

Driving Innovation Through Collaboration

John Karagiannidis, CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp., commented:

"We are thrilled to strategically collaborate with DiagnaMed on this transformative project. The Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project represents a pivotal opportunity to integrate innovative technologies into sustainable energy production. By leveraging DiagnaMed's cutting-edge hydrogen technology, we are strengthening our commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and positioning QIMC as a leader in the emerging natural hydrogen sector. This partnership is a testament to the potential of collaboration to drive impactful change and create long-term value for stakeholders."

Transforming the Clean Natural Hydrogen Energy Landscape

Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"We are delighted to partner with QIMC on this ground-breaking initiative. By field-testing our novel hydrogen-producing technology at the Ville Marie Clean Natural Renewable Hydrogen Project, we are taking a significant step toward advancing clean energy solutions. This collaboration underscores DiagnaMed's commitment to forging strategic alliances with energy innovators, enabling cost-effective, carbon-neutral hydrogen production that aligns with global sustainability goals."

Revolutionizing Hydrogen Production

DiagnaMed's cutting-edge hydrogen production technology represents a breakthrough in clean energy. Developed by Dr. Qingwang Yuan of the HOPE Group at Texas Tech University, the patented method (WO2023044149A1) combines hydraulic fracturing with electromagnetic wave heating to extract hydrogen from light oil, gas, and shale reservoirs, as well as ultramafic rock formations.

This technology offers unparalleled efficiency and sustainability, with potential hydrogen production costs as low as $0.86 per kilogram. The method aligns with the U.S. Department of Energy's "Hydrogen Energy Earthshot" initiative to achieve $1/kg hydrogen production by 2031.

QIMC announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB

QIMC is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "QIMCF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol QIMC.

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a leading innovator in hydrogen-producing technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) medical applications.

For more information on DiagnaMed please visit https://www.diagnamed.com

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236403

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.