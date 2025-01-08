WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys (SNPS) said the company is very pleased that the CMA has taken the important step of provisionally accepting proposed remedies in Phase 1 regarding proposed acquisition of Ansys (ANSS), rather than referring the transaction to Phase 2. The company continues to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2025.'We will maintain our constructive and collaborative engagement with the CMA as it completes its process. Customers continue to express their overwhelming support for the transaction,' Synopsys stated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX