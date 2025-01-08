WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a technology company, Wednesday announced it has been awarded a Geolocation Global Support Services contract for $48 million.Kratos will assist Space Force's electromagnetic interference, managers, and supporting teams with EMI resolution services. The work will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is scheduled for completion by October 31, 2029.The company says no further details about the new contract award will be shared at this time due to customer-related, competitive, and other factors.In the pre-market trading, KTOS is 0.38% less at $28.50 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX