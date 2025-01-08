Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. (CSE: PGA) (formerly Madi Minerals Ltd.) ("Pegmatite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a bold new step in its financial strategy: diversifying its cash reserves by investing in cryptocurrencies. This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

As global markets continue to evolve, Pegmatite One recognizes the importance of adopting modern financial instruments to protect and enhance its financial position. By incorporating cryptocurrencies into its financial strategy, Pegmatite One aims to hedge against economic volatility, explore high-growth opportunities, and stay ahead of industry trends.

The company's exploration into nano-cap cryptocurrencies is driven by several considerations:

Diversification: Assessing whether these investments can provide an additional layer of diversification beyond traditional financial instruments.

Hedging Potential: Evaluating the role digital assets might play as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.

Growth Prospects: Exploring opportunities within cryptocurrencies that could offer significant early-stage value appreciation.

Pegmatite One is conducting a thorough and strategic review of this potential opportunity. The company is:

Engaging with trusted financial advisors and cryptocurrency experts to gather insights and recommendations.

Researching promising cryptocurrencies with innovative use cases and growth potential.

Closely monitoring market developments and regulatory landscapes to inform its strategy.

CEO Kelly Abbott stated, "At Pegmatite One, we are committed to driving growth and sustainability in all aspects of our business. As we explore the potential of cryptocurrencies, we remain focused on innovation and resilience to adapt to a dynamic global marketplace."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp.

Kelly Abbott

CEO

About Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp.

Pegmatite One is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and is focused on the exploration for lithium and gold. The Company is committed to responsible mining practices and operates two mineral exploration properties in Northwestern Ontario and a third mineral exploration property on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Morrison River property consists of 222 claims and 335 cell claim units in the Morrison River area, Muskrat Dam Lake, Northwestern Ontario. The Morrison River property is Pegmatite One's flagship lithium asset; the Company sees its potential lithium production to be part of the world's continued shift toward electric vehicles and green technologies. The Georgina property, a gold prospect located in the Nanaimo mining division, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, consists of one mineral claim covering an area of 2,069 hectares.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with

securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as per applicable securities laws. Such statements, not rooted in historical fact, often use terms like "may," "anticipate," "expect," "potential," "believe," "intend," "investigates" or their negatives Forward-looking information in this release includes the Company's plans to explore cryptocurrency opportunities, its strategies for integrating blockchain technologies, commitment to establishing a competitive position in the digital asset sector, secure insights from financial advisors and cryptocurrency experts, adapt to evolving regulatory and market conditions, and manage risks associated with digital assets. They also assume the Company's continued access to necessary financial and technical resources to implement this strategy effectively.

The statements hinge on several assumptions and expected future events: the Company's capability to conduct timely and cost-effective activities; managing economic and financial conditions; dependence on key personnel; and competition in the mining sector.



However, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory changes or restrictions, potential security or technological challenges, unforeseen shifts in the global digital asset landscape, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives successfully.



Readers should note the inherent risks in forward-looking statements, understanding that plans or expectations might not materialize. While such information is deemed reasonable when created, there's no assurance that the anticipated events will transpire. Changes can occur post the date of this release, and the Company isn't bound to update these statements, barring any legal obligation.

