SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in November, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 6.8 percent yearly in November, faster than the 5.1 percent rise in October. This was the quickest growth since July, when sales had risen the same 6.8 percent.Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco grew the most by 11.0 percent over the year, and those of non-food products, except fuel, surged by 9.1 percent. On the other side, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores slid by 7.9 percent.On a monthly basis, retail turnover increased at a steady pace of 1.3 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX