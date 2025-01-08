Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development of its principal asset. The Company holds a net smelter return royalty on the Panuco silver-gold project located in Western Mexico owned by Vizsla Silver Corp (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE American: VZLA) ("Vizsla Silver").

On January 6, 2025, Vizsla Silver reported an updated mineral resource for Panuco, highlighting an estimated combined measured and indicated mineral resource of 222.4 million ounces ("Moz") silver equivalent ("AgEq") grading 534 g/t AgEq, and an Inferred mineral resource of 138.7 Moz AgEq grading 412 g/t AgEq).

Highlights of Vizsla Silver's Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, including a comparison to the previous mineral resource estimate released in January 2024:

43% increase in combined measured and indicated mineral resources from 155.8 to 222.4 Moz AgEq

Added 46 Moz AgEq in new measured resources and 176 Moz AgEq in new indicated resources 9.4% increase in combined measured and indicated grade at Copala (580 g/t to 635 g/t AgEq) 4.5% increase in global indicated grade (511 g/t to 534 g/t AgEq)

18% decrease in inferred mineral resources from 169.6 to 138.7 Moz AgEq mostly due to conversion to indicated resources 4.9% decrease in inferred grade (433 g/t to 412 g/t AgEq)



Key Statistics:

The Updated Mineral Resource represents less than 10% of the known vein strike of the newly consolidated Panuco district

91% of the value of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is comprised of precious metals, including 56% from silver

A total of 11 epithermal veins were included in the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Total all-in exploration cost of US$0.41/oz AgEq discovered

The full news release is available on Vizsla Silver's website here.

"As the principal holder of a net smelter returns royalty on the Panuco Project, I'm thrilled with the progress Vizsla Silver has made," commented, Michael Pettingell, CEO. "Vizsla Silver's drilling efforts throughout 2024, targeting the Copala and Napoleon areas, has significantly increased resource confidence with measured and indicated resources now totaling an impressive 222.4 Moz AgEq at an average grade of 534 g/t AgEq. This marks a 43% increase in contained ounces and a 4.5% increase in average grade from their previous mineral resource estimate. Notably, Vizsla Silver announced its first-ever measured resource estimate, containing 46 Moz at an exceptional average grade of 640 g/t AgEq, with the majority located at Copala in areas earmarked for initial mining. These results continue to build on previous resource estimates and highlight the remarkable mineralized continuity across the western portion of the Panuco district. I'm excited to see what 2025 will bring as Vizsla Silver continues to de-risk the Panuco Project and advance towards a production decision."

Table 1: Panuco Project Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Summary by Vein (150 g/t AgEq cut-off)

Vein Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Au Eq Ag Au Pb Zn 1AgEq 2AuEq (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (kt) (kt) (koz) (koz) Measured Copala 1.88 442 3.09 0.08 0.15 684 8.92 26,744 187 1.4 2.9 41,418 540 Napoleon 0.36 161 2.34 0.51 1.41 404 4.55 1,853 27 1.8 5.1 4,638 52 Total Measured 2.24 397 2.97 0.15 0.35 640 8.22 28,597 214 3.3 7.9 46,056 592 Indicated Copala 4.29 402 2.50 0.09 0.17 600 7.80 55,374 345 3.8 7.2 82,781 1,076 Tajitos 0.72 380 2.34 0.14 0.25 571 7.36 8,833 55 1.0 1.8 13,277 171 Cristiano 0.36 610 3.67 0.25 0.45 912 11.73 7,102 43 0.9 1.6 10,614 137 Copala Area Total 5.37 413 2.56 0.11 0.20 617 8.01 71,309 443 5.7 10.6 106,672 1,384 Napoleon 3.78 150 2.25 0.52 1.78 399 4.32 18,184 273 19.4 67.2 48,404 525 Napoleon HW 0.99 217 2.09 0.47 1.64 448 5.04 6,885 66 4.6 16.2 14,206 160 Luisa 0.49 143 2.12 0.31 1.44 364 4.08 2,238 33 1.5 7.0 5,693 64 Josephine 0.06 230 2.54 0.38 1.09 473 5.64 452 5 0.2 0.7 928 11 Cruz 0.03 145 2.01 0.38 2.01 380 4.03 154 2 0.1 0.7 403 4 NP Area Total 5.34 163 2.21 0.49 1.72 405 4.44 27,913 379 25.9 91.7 69,634 763 Total Indicated 10.72 288 2.39 0.30 0.95 512 6.23 99,222 822 31.6 102.3 176,306 2,147 Measured & Indicated Total M&I 12.96 307 2.49 0.27 0.85 534 6.58 127,819 1,036 34.9 110.2 222,362 2,739 Inferred Copala 2.32 322 1.83 0.16 0.27 476 6.09 24,014 137 3.7 6.2 35,452 454 Tajitos 0.89 346 2.08 0.27 0.43 527 6.66 9,936 60 2.4 3.9 15,132 191 Cristiano 0.34 460 2.49 0.16 0.31 665 8.57 4,959 27 0.5 1.0 7,168 92 Copala Area Total 3.55 341 1.96 0.19 0.31 507 6.48 38,909 224 6.7 11.1 57,752 739 Napoleon 2.28 159 1.46 0.44 1.63 340 3.64 11,637 107 10.0 37.1 24,941 267 Napoleon HW 0.59 202 2.12 0.64 2.15 458 4.91 3,800 40 3.7 12.6 8,619 92 Luisa 2.83 132 2.24 0.28 1.24 355 4.05 12,049 204 8.1 35.2 32,307 369 Josephine 0.21 176 1.81 0.34 1.01 360 4.19 1,180 12 0.7 2.1 2,406 28 Cruz 0.35 171 3.58 0.30 1.64 510 5.92 1,907 40 1.0 5.7 5,676 66 NP Area Total 6.25 152 2.00 0.38 1.48 368 4.09 30,573 403 23.5 92.6 73,949 822 *San Antonio 0.30 226 1.30 0.01 0.03 325 4.33 2,038 12 0.0 0.1 2,936 39 *Animas 0.40 169 1.68 0.29 0.60 327 4.37 2,101 21 1.1 2.3 4,074 54 Total Inferred 10.50 219 1.96 0.30 1.01 412 4.91 73,621 660 31.2 106.2 138,711 1,654

Note:

1AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $26.00/oz silver, $1,975/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc.

2AuEq = Au ppm + (((Ag ppm x Ag price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Au price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $26.00/oz silver, $1,975/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc.

*Animas and San Antonio use metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc.

Vizsla Silver will be hosting a webcast to discuss the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at 10:00am PT on Thursday, January 9, 2025. To register, please click here.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP, is the independent Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Return Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE American: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. A Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco was published in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Royalties, future growth potential for Vizsla Royalties and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Royalties' respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Royalties has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one asset; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of Vizsla Silver's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Royalties' management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Royalties has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Royalties does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236426

SOURCE: Vizsla Royalties Corp.