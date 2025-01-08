BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in North Macedonia rose at their fastest pace in seven months in December, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year following a 4.3 percent increase in November. The inflation rate was the highest since May when it was 4.5 percent.The biggest annual increase was registered in the hotels and restaurants group where prices rose 12.1 percent. Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group as well as those in the recreation and culture segment were over 5 percent higher.The smallest increase was in education costs, up 0.3 percent.Consumer prices edged up 0.3 percent from November when they grew 1.0 percent.In the full year 2024, inflation was 3.5 percent after a 9.4 percent increase in 2023. Inflation was the lowest since 2021 when it was 3.2 percent.The retail price inflation was 4.3 percent in December and 3.8 percent in the year 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX