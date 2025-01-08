NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife, Inc. (MET) Wednesday announced that its institutional asset management business MetLife Investment Management has agreed to acquire three traditional fixed income and equity portfolio management teams from Mesirow.The transaction will help transfer about $6 billion of assets managed by the acquired teams and will advance the development of MetLife Investment's leveraged finance platform. The acquired teams consist of about 20 investment professionals, all of whom are expected to join MetLife Investment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX