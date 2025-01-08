MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Wednesday announced an expansion of partnership with NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) to boost aviation product development.The partnership is expected to leverage Honeywell's aerospace expertise and Honeywell Anthem avionics with NXP's high-performance computing architecture to improve operational efficiency and safety in aviation sector.In the pre-market hours, Honeywell's stock is trading at $221, up 0.17 percent, and NXP's stock is trading at $211.20, down 0.65 percent on the NasdaqCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX